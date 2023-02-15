A deputy director at the directorate of Agro-commodities in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Retson Tedheke, has called on every Nigerian to stand up to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria's governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the new monetary policy.

In a short video posted on his personal Twitter account, Tedheke said the time has come for Nigerians to challenge the president over the frustration faced by citizens since the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

Nigerians have been urged to stand up against President Buhari and the new CBN's monetary policy. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

Stating that since the president has remained adamant and failed to listen to appeals from all quarters on the new policy implementation, there is a need for the people to go against him.

He said that Nigerians have suffered to the point that even employers are finding it difficult to pay workers especially those in the informal sector their wages.

Tedheke warned that many Nigerians, mostly those in the rural areas, are dying of hunger and starvation due to their inability to access their own monies.

His words:

"President Muhammadu Buhari calls himself the president of the ordinary people, the president of the Talakawa.

"How can he by this policy be killing rural farmers? I am a farmer that operates a community of 500 farmers. We cannot afford to pay their daily wages. Most of them don’t have bank accounts.

“It is either the president is stone deaf….It is time the Nigerians look at the president and ‘say guy, we elected you, this is a democracy’."

Buhari has made himself a god - Tedheke warns

Further noting that the president has since made himself a demi-god who no one can appeal to on the challenges faced by many Nigerians, Tedheke said the situation has gotten to a point where citizens must be realistic with the issue on the ground.

He said:

This is the system where the interest of the people must be paramount, where the Council of State – council of elders – cannot come to you, how common Nigerians cannot talk to you, and the governors cannot talk to you.

“Who are you? For goodness sake, who are you that Nigerians cannot talk to you, reason with you, ‘bros you well?’

"We must get to a point where all of us must be realistic about the expectation of the people of our people, must be focused on rural communities, must focus on narrative on how they grow. The naira is killing businesses. I am selling a crate of eggs that I sell for N1,800 for N1,300, I am losing money, so the farmers are losing money. The economy is struggling."

Source: Legit.ng