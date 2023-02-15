A beautiful woman who tied the knot with her physically challenged lover has gushed over the love their share

In a romantic video shared via TikTok, she expressed her love for him and revealed why she married him

Social media users have penned down words of love and encouragement to the couple who have a child together

A beautiful woman has shared a breathtaking video with her physically challenged lover.

In the sweet clip, they sat side by side as they stared at each other with so much love and admiration.

Lady shows off disabled husband Photo credit: @theclements2020

While sharing the clip via TikTok, the proud wife and mother of one revealed why she got married to a disabled man.

According to her, he was the choice of God for her and she didn't want to go against God's leading.

"You choose a partner based on God leading not based on societies expectations", she said.

Social media reactions

@nadixmore said:

"That’s right society standards are totally different than what God word says and that’s why a lot of relationships tend to fail. God Bless y’all!"

@lizzybebe7 stated:

"This is kind of love I want but unfortunately it’s very rare to find. I mean look at these comments so disappointing."

@kay_luv.0 reacted:

"Ppl dnt think abt others besides themselves sometimes, they dnt and in some cases nvr will understand the amt of work/ effort one puts into themselves."

@jabumm reacted:

"When u see this kind of love u can't help but ask like God am I a potato where is my person. This is beautiful."

@aureliagwen added:

"God bless sis I have always told people there is really true love yes there is and I believe in it. Its doesn't matter the looks the size of the pocket."

Watch the video below:

Pretty lady marries physically challenged man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after their court marriage in 2015, a US lady identified as Ranti Jacobs Agbaminoja sealed her love with her physically challenged Nigerian lover Omotay Agbaminoja with a white wedding in 2022.

The Nigerian-American lady of Yoruba descent told BBC News Yoruba in an interview that she met Omotayo at a church in Maryland. From being friends, they eventually fell in love, but she never asked him why he uses a wheelchair.

The OAP and entertainment journalist said it was a stunned Omotayo who brought up the topic and explained to her that his disability is a result of polio when he was younger - he lost the use of his legs.

