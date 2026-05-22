A Nigerian man has shared screenshots showing how a foreign employer allegedly withdrew a job offer after learning he was from Nigeria

The client initially praised the Nigerian man's work and planned a meeting before the job was terminated unfortunately

The viral post sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians debating trust, racism and stereotypes

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after sharing how he allegedly lost a foreign job opportunity because he revealed he was from Nigeria.

The young man, identified on X as @crescentforeal, posted screenshots of his conversation with a potential foreign employer.

A Nigerian man loses a job because of his nationality. Photo credit: @crescentforeal/X

Source: Twitter

In the chat, the client had initially praised @crescentforeal's tech skills and expressed interest in working with him.

Man loses foreign job because of nationality

According to the screenshots, the conversation started positively, with the foreign client complimenting his work and asking for his email address to schedule a Google Meet session.

However, things reportedly changed after the client asked him what country he was from. After the man responded that he was from Nigeria, the client allegedly became reluctant to continue with the project.

In the chat shared online, the client reportedly wrote:

“Argh gosh, heard it from the accent. I’m sorry bro, can’t really continue working with you.”

The client further explained that although Nigerians are talented, he found it difficult to trust them because he claimed to have previously fallen victim to scams involving people from the country.

“Nigerians y’all have talented designers but hard to trust,” the message read partly.

@crescentforeal tried to convince the foreign employer to give him a chance, promising to complete the project before receiving payment. Despite his explanation, the client allegedly declined.

Reactions as man loses foreign job

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below:

@0XMrBee said:

"You're a F00L for hating your country. Nigeria is a good country we only have bad leaders."

@rebzstudio said:

"It's better that you didn't take this client at this point, too much racism, you'll find a better one."

@aristide_ck said:

"The part shame catch me na when e say make e work on the project first before them pay he. 🫠🫠😆😆😆"

See the chat in the X post:

Man who lost job, gets another one

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in Canada who lost his job has spoken out on how he was immediately able to secure a new job.

Source: Legit.ng