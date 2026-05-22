Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo won his first silverware at the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, May 21

The Manchester United legend scored a brace to help the Knights of Najd seal their first league title in seven years

Legit.ng has taken a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy hall across his career in different leagues

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has finally won his first trophy with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The UEFA Nations League champion inspired the Knights of Najd to a resounding 4-1 win over Damac, ending their seven-year wait for a domestic crown.

Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus resigned from rival Al Hilal in the 2024/25 season to finish on top of the log with 84 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Al Nassr to win the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League. Photo by: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo scores a brace vs Damac

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the night through a free kick in the 63rd minute, as the ball bounced past the inside of the penalty box, beating the goalkeeper.

The Portuguese star struck again in the 80th minute, finishing clinically from inside the penalty area to seal a convincing 4-1 victory and handing the former Manchester United legend his first domestic title, per BBC.

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Earlier, Two-time AFCON winner Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Kingsley Coman doubled the lead in the 51st minute with a powerful left-footed strike.

Four minutes later, the visitors reduced the deficit as Morlaye Sylla converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.

How many trophies has Ronaldo won?

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his place as one of the most decorated and successful footballers in history.

Before his latest achievement, Ronaldo had won 36 trophies for club and country.

The 41-year-old began his professional career with Sporting CP, where he lifted the Portuguese Super Cup before legendary manager Alex Ferguson brought him to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo won 10 trophies during his time at Manchester United, including three Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and one Community Shield.

Cristiano Ronaldo records his 37th title after winning the Saudi Pro League this season. Photo by Matthias Hangst.

Source: Getty Images

He later moved to Real Madrid, where he enjoyed the most successful spell of his career by winning 16 trophies. His honours in Spain included four UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and three UEFA Super Cups.

Ronaldo then joined Juventus, where he added five more trophies to his collection, including two Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups.

His Saudi Pro League triumph with Al Nassr has now taken his overall tally to 37 career trophies, per Sports Illustrated.

On the international stage, Ronaldo also guided Portugal to major success, winning the UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.

Ronaldo's Arab Cup win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo finally delivered for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The Portuguese star lifted his first trophy for the Saudi side after failing to win any silverware last season.

Source: Legit.ng