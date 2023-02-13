APC flagbearer Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a strong message to critics spreading fake news of him marrying a new wife

According to Tinuub, he is very content with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and has no intentions whatsoever to get a new woman

The former governor of Lagos state further urged those spreading the rumour, to get busy as he is very much in love with his only wife and he is enjoying his marriage to her

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has debunked viral social media reports that he is set to take a new woman.

The former governor of Lagos state who described the report as “fake news”, declared that he is enjoying his marriage to his only wife, Senator Oluremi, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

Tinubu clears the air on getting a new wife and says he is okay with Oluremu. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Tinubu clears air on new marriage

The presidential candidate disclosed this in a statement titled, “Stop the Fake News: Asíwájú Tinubu is not taking a new wife”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tunde Rahman, his spokesman, issued the statement on his behalf on Sunday evening, February 12th.

“This is what it is: fake and groundless news. HE Asíwájú is enjoying his marriage to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which is blessed with excellent children. He is not ready to take an additional wife, whether a Christian or a Muslim," Rahman stated.

Again, El-Rufai Drops Fresh Bombshell, Speaks About Buhari's Cabinet Members, Others

The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed worry over the leadership capacity of some members of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet.

Governor El-Rufai said he no longer believes in the leadership quality of the people around President Buhari.

El-Rufai in an interview said while he still believes in the president, there are doubts concerning those who have surrounded him.

Bola Tinubu: APC candidate promises to revive popular fishing festival in top northern state

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, promised the people of Kebbi state that his administration will boost the agricultural profile of the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz from the Tinubu media office, the presidential hopeful commended the farmers in the state for their revolution, particularly rice farming.

He then said:

"We are going to invest in education and agro-allied industries to make prosperity a very simple thing.

"We will manage water resources to make sure that Nigeria becomes a leading agricultural country in Africa."

Source: Legit.ng