Wife of the APC presidential flagbearer, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to try support the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket after the failure of many Christian-Christian tickets

Tinubu also urged Nigerians not to vote for her husband second term if he failed in his first term as president if elected in the forthcoming poll

The senator added that voting for the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket would be a point of reference when the Christian-Christian surfaces in the future

Owerri, Imo - Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Nigerians to vote for the party's same-faith ticket as the Muslim-Christian ticket has failed over time.

Tinubu said Nigerians should "drive out" the former governor of Lagos state after his first term if he failed to perform to their expectation, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu's wife says Nigerians should vote out husband if he failed in first term

The senator made the call at the women's rally of the party in the southeast for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

His statement reads in part:

“Let’s leave religion aside; I am a Christian. Have you ever thought that one day a Christian-Christian candidate would emerge? What would be the reference point? We have tried the Muslim-Christian ticket, let us try this one too and after four years if they don’t do well, you can drive them out."

According to her, voting in Nigeria should not be about faith, but about a candidate with the fear of God.

She stressed that if the person in power has the fear of God, he or she will treat the people well.

The former first lady of Lagos then promised to ensure that Tinubu's administration favours the women if elected in the forthcoming poll.

