The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has praised the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as a man of character

Wike recalled how he tried to persuade Tinubu to dump President Buhari in 2019 and work for the PDP but the former Lagos governor rejected the offer

Tinubu and other APC chieftains paid a visit to the Rivers state governor after their rally in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 15

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has recalled how the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rejected their offers to work against President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019.

The Rivers state governor said he was asked to persuade Tinubu to join the PDP and work against President Buhari following a meeting he (Wike) had with former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal between 2017 and 2018.

Governor Wike described Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, as a man of character. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Wike spoke on Wednesday, February 15, when Tinubu and other APC chieftains paid him a visit at the Rivers state Government House in Port Harcourt, The Nation reported.

The Governor commended Tinubu for his steadfastness and loyalty to President Buhari, despite the challenges he had faced in the ruling party.

What Tinubu said after I urged him to join PDP - Wike

Speaking further, Governor Wike said Tinubu asked him for alternatives to support if he withdrew his support for President Buhari.

“I came to your house in Bourdillon. I came and said to you sir, look at the way the country is moving. There is no way we can allow the current president to continue in 2019.

“You now asked me, okay, what are the alternatives? I said sir, we have Atiku, we have Tambuwal, we have Bukola. You laughed. You said look I will remain with Buhari. If these are your alternatives, I will remain Buhari, that I don’t know them," Wike said.

He described the APC presidential candidate as a man of character and courage saying such attributes were what the country desperately required.

Source: Legit.ng