FCT, Abuja - The ongoing crisis within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reached a heat point as a suspended party member, lawmaker and former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has filed litigation against the party and the national leadership.

As reported by Punch, Senator Nnamani's decision to sue the party was informed by the conclusion of the PDP to sanction his suspension as an eligible member of the party based on the premise of anti-party activities.

Senator Nnamani has once again reiterate his support for opposition candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC. Photo: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

It will be recalled that Senator Nnamani, a PDP member, publicly declared his support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Nnamani, before his endorsement for Tinubu, stated that he could not support a northerner for the presidency under the platform of the PDP because the party did not follow its consensus rule.

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Nnamani filed the suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, February 7, before his expulsion from the party.

As contained in the suit filed by the lawmaker, Senator Nnamani listed three defendants, namely, INEC, PDP and the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Nnamani reiterated support for Tinubu despite expulsion from PDP

In another development, Senator Nnamani, via a statement, further reiterated his endorsement for Bola Tinubu.

He stated that the APC national leader has plans to foster the integration of the Nigerian health sector.

Senator Nnamani said:

“It is to Tinubu’s credit that HIV/AIDS prevalence in Lagos State decreased from 6.7 per cent to 3.5per cent between 1999 and 2007 while more than 2,000 women received prevention of mother to child transmission in 10 PMTCT centres set up to prevent the disease.”

