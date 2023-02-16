On Wednesday, February 15, protests over the scarcity of the new naira notes and fuel shortages, rocked major states in the country

Reacting to the development, Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike described the situation in the country as pathetic

At a meeting with APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, Wike queried the ruling party over the possible outcome of the 2023 election as angry youths demand an immediate answer from the Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Wednesday, February 15, hosted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, which had the presence of Abubakar Bagudu, David Umahi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu — governors of Kebbi, Ebonyi, and Lagos, and other APC presidential team, was held at the Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike reacts angrily to protest on naira scarcity as he hosts Tinubu in Rivers state. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Others at the meeting

Whilst they were in talks at the State House, protests rocked major states in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reacting to this development, the Rivers governor queried the ruling APC government over the manner in which it is handling the current cash crunch crisis and fuel scarcity.

‘Nothing must truncate election’ Wike says

Speaking at the meeting, Wike blamed the federal government for the naira scarcity which has resulted in violent protests across the country, The Cable report confirmed.

“Do you people really want this election to take place or not? Or do you have an agenda to truncate this election? I don’t know. Look at what (protests) happening in Oyo, Edo, and Delta. See what is going on,” he said.

“I believe your party should make sure this election holds. You people are in power, ensure that this election holds. Nobody can solve the issue of corruption in two, three months. It is not possible. This thing is purely politically motivated,” Wike added.

2023 presidency: “I am not campaigning for You, Neither am I campaigning against You,” Wike tells Tinubu

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike revealed his support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or not.

Wike, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, when he received the former Governor of Lagos State and his presidential campaign team in Port Harcourt, said he is neither working for Tinubu or against Tinubu.

In a video making rounds the internet, Wike noted that the truth must be told and that Tinubu has all it takes to rule the country.

2023 presidency: Wike reveals how Tinubu rejected offer to join PDP, work against Buhari in 2019

Governor Nyesom Wike has recalled how the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rejected their offers to work against President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019.

The Rivers state governor said he was asked to persuade Tinubu to join the PDP and work against President Buhari following a meeting he (Wike) had with former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal between 2017 and 2018.

Wike spoke on Wednesday, February 15, when Tinubu and other APC chieftains paid him a visit at the Rivers state Government House in Port Harcourt.

Source: Legit.ng