Nigerian singer Fave has finally graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University to the joy of fans online

On December 13, 2024, the Kante crooner announced the news on social media with a series of graduation photos

Fave’s photos in her graduation robe warmed the hearts of netizens as many of them congratulated her

Nigerian singer Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere, aka Fave, has graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Just recently, the 24-year-old musician took to her official Instagram account to announce to her over 500 thousand followers that she had finally bagged a degree.

Fave announced that she graduated with a Law degree from the prestigious institution. The Kante crooner also posted photos of herself in her convocation robe with a customised sash around her neck.

In the caption of the photos, the music star congratulated her fellow coursemates for coming out victorious. In her words:

“L.L.B…Long Live Bigduttygyal⭐️ Congratulations to me and my course mates. We really made it out alive.”

Reactions as Fave graduates from OAU

Fave’s newly bagged university degree impressed several of her fans on social media. Read how some of them reacted to it below:

Yemialade:

“Congratulations my darling. I'm so proud of you 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Qingmadi:

“Arghhhhh UNDEFEATED 😍❤️🔥🔥🔥.”

opeyemifamakin:

“Beautiful. Make nobody give Fav rubbish contract sign.”

neo_akpofure:

“Congratulations Favee🥂🎊🍾🍾.”

Morravey:

“Congratulations fave.”

illblissgoretti:

“So proud of you my darling.”

Virtuousi:

“Congratulations The Law 😍😍😍.”

June.music__:

“Mumcy must be the happiest person alive. You did it girl❤️.”

Sharonniah:

“THE LAW ❤️ MY LEARNED COLLEAGUE.”

Moladeofficial_:

“Congrats girlllll🎊🎊🎊❤️.”

tomisintoy:

“Great ife come outside😍.”

prety_mercy:

“Congrats fav 😍❤️.”

