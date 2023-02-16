APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu is not happy as protests rock major states in Nigeria due to the scarcity of Naira and fuel shortages

Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the CBN as all hands are on deck to make available the new notes in the country

The former governor of Lagos state urged the youths especially, to shun all forms of violence and focus on the major task, the 2023 presidential election

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 poll, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, February 15, urged Nigerians to shun any form of violence as the naira scarcity worsens.

In a statement made available on Facebook by the APC presidential campaign director, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday night, and sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 16, Tinubu described the prevailing situation as a phase that would soon pass away.

Tinubu calls for calm as protests rock Nigerian states. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Facebook

Tinubu calls for calm as protest rock Nigerian states over cash crunch

The presidential flagbearer sympathised with Nigerians over the pains they go through to withdraw money from the banks and through the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

He spoke in a statement he personally signed.

Tinubu said,

"I am saddened by reports of violent protests in parts of our country today especially in Delta, Oyo, Kwara and Edo states. In Delta, there were reports of arson and destruction of bank branches.

"I sympathise with all Nigerians who are going through the pains of not being able to get money from banks and ATM points to meet their basic daily needs. I also sympathize with the banks for being victims of the CBN currency redesign policy.

"Be rest assured that this phase will soon pass away as our governments at both the federal and state levels are working to surmount the current challenges."

