Hundreds of supporters have gathered at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imostate capital, for the APC presidential rally in the state

The rally is considered a ground breaking one as it is happening in the major state of the APC in the south east

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer, is one of the leading presidential candidates in the forthcoming election

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Owerri, Imo - The Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imostate capital, was filled up as early as 8am for the ground breaking presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, February 14.

The stadium entrance is filled with armed security men who asked the people to file in a single line, The Nation reported.

APC presidential campaign rally is set to commence in Imo Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Everything set for APC presidential campaign rally in Imo

Imo Chairman of APC Presidential Committee Council, PCC, in charge of Publicity, Dr George Agbakahi, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“So far so good everything is in place, Imo people have shown commitment, they are resolute because of our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. So, today will be like fun fares, like a bazaar, there will be a multitude of people like we have never seen in any other state.”

Bola Tinubu is the presidential flagbearer of the APC, and he is considered a leading candidate in the 2023 election.

Latest about APC, Bola Tinubu, 2023 election, Imo state

Tinubu has recently been outspoken about the recent policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration of the federal government, particularly on the naira redesign policy.

The government has said the policy is to curb vote buying in the forthcoming poll. Still, Tinubu has alleged that the policy is to scuttle his chances in the 2023 election as it affects Nigerians, who will consider it his party's agenda.

Source: Legit.ng