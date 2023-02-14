The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has maintained that the new naira notes have come to stay as the scarcity of the new notes persists

Whilst Nigerians are groaning over the difficulty in accessing the notes, Emefiele who has gotten the strong backing of the president and the AGF Abubakar Malami, urged Nigerians to be calm, noting all hands are on deck to ensure the sufficiency of the new notes

In a new development, the Court in Awka dismissed a suit seeking to stop the CBN from implementing the naira redesign policy

The Federal High Court, Awka, has dismissed the suit by the Incorporated Trustees of African Initiative Against Abuse of Public Trust seeking to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), its Governor, Godwin Emefiele and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

The court dismissed the suit seeking to stop the CBN and their agents from taking any step to enforce the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

Jubilation for CBN as court throws out suit against naira redesign policy. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

The court's verdict

According to the ruling of the court contained in the Certified True Copy of the enrolled order dated January 31, 2023 obtained by The Guardian, sels to the parties, ordered that the suit be struck out.trial judge, A. Nganjiwa, after considering the circumstances of the case and arguments of the coun

The court also awarded the sum of N300,000 as a cost against the plaintiff in favour of the CBN and Godwin Emefiele who are the 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

