Who is Zach Roerig's wife? Everything that's known about his romantic life

Zach Roerig is an American actor and film producer. He is widely known for his role as Matt Donovan on the popular television series The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017). Matt has made headlines for his relationships, making people curious about his romantic life. Who is Zach Roerig's wife?

Zach Roerig at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on 8 February 2014 (L). The actor at The Plaza Theatre on March 26, 2015 (R). Photo: Rick Diamond, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zach Roerig debuted his acting career in 2004 with a minor role in Law & Order. He landed his first major role in 2005 as Casey Hughes on As the World Turns. The actor has appeared in other films and TV shows, including A Christmas to Savourm, One Life to Live, and The Last Full Measure. Besides his career success, the question of Zach Roerig's wife has been a trending topic.

Profile summary

Real name Zachary George Roerig Gender Male Date of birth 22 February 1985 Age 39 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Montpelier, Ohio, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Andrea Roerig Father Daniel Roerig Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Montpelier High School, Barbizon Modeling and Acting School Profession Actor Net worth $4 million Instagram @zach_roerig

Who is Zach Roerig?

The was born on 22 February 1985 in Montpelier, Ohio, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Zach's parents are Andrea and Daniel Roerig. He grew up with his younger sister, Emily, who is four years younger.

Zack studied at Montpelier High School, where he played football and wrestled. He attended the Barbizon Modeling and Acting School in Cleveland before being part of the International Modeling and Talent Association.

Zach Roerig started acting 20 years ago. He has appeared in 32 films and TV shows, such as God Friended Me, Legacies, and The Gifted. He has also produced two films, The Outer Wild and Revelation.

Who is Zach Roerig's wife?

The American producer is not married. However, he has a daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Alanna Turner. Alana is an American actress known for The Brain Scanner and What Makes a Family.

While his relationship with Alanna remained private, the two made headlines in 2013 over a custody battle. The Vampire Diaries star won custody of his two-year-old daughter over his mother, who was jailed.

Zach Roerig's dating history

Apart from Alanna Turner, Matt Donovan from The Vampire Diaries has allegedly been in three other known relationships. They include:

Nathalie Kelley (2016–2017)

Nathalie Kelley attends the SCAD aTVfest 2020 - "The Baker And The Beauty" on February 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Nathalie Kelley and Zach Roerig dated for a year. The pair met while shooting The Vampire Diaries show in 2016. The costars started dating in October of the same year. Nathalie Kelley is an American actress who played Sybil on the show.

The Peruvian-Australian actress was born on 5 October 1984 in Lima, Peru. She has also been featured in films and TV shows, including The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Unreal, and Dynasty.

The talented actress confirmed their romance by posting cute photos of the two cuddled together on Instagram. According to US Weekly, Kelley gushed over her boyfriend, describing him as helpful and supportive. The couple broke up a year later, in 2017.

Candice Accola (2011–2012)

Candice King attends the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Celebration at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Candice Accola and Zach Roerig dated. Their low-key romance started in August 2011. According to Glamour magazine, Candice tweeted a photo of Roerig and captioned it:

Cheering on my man at his second paddle board race! He kicked some major a--.

Accola is an actress and singer. She is famous for her role as Caroline Forbes in the TV series The Vampire Diaries. Candice was born on 13 May 1987 in Houston, Texas. According to US Weekly, the two broke up in May 2012.

Kayla Ewell (2010)

Kayla Ewell attends the 2024 AFI Fest - "Zurawski V Texas" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 23, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Kayla Noelle Ewell and Zach Roerig were rumoured to have dated in 2011. The two were costars in The Vampire Diaries, where she played Vicki Donovan. The two were seen together outside an LA club and at the 2009 American Music Awards.

The American actress was born on 27 August 1985. She has been featured in The Bold and the Beautiful. Neither Kayla nor Roering confirmed or denied the rumours.

FAQs

Who is Zach Roerig? He is a renowned American actor best known for his role as Matt Donovan on The Vampire Diaries. Where is Zach Roerig from. He was born in Montpelier, Ohio, but resides in New York, United States. Is Zach Roerig married? The actor is not married and is seemingly single now. Who did Zach Roerig have a child with? The American actor has a child with his ex-girlfriend Alanna Turner. Is Zach Roerig's wife Nathalie Kelley? Nathalie Kelley is not Roering's wife. The two dated for a year, from 2016 to 2017. Who did Zach Roerig date from Vampire Diaries? The American celebrity dated Kayla Ewell, Candice Accola, and Nathalie Kelley. What is Zach Roerig and Arielle Kebbel's relationship? Their relationship is strictly work. The two were costars in The Vampire Diaries. The duo also play exes who dated in high school and have to collaborate in Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance.

Due to his fame, the topic of Zach Roerig's wife has sparked much curiosity. The American actor is not married and is seemingly single as of 2024. However, he has been linked to famous actresses such as Kayla Ewell, Candice Accola, and Nathalie Kelley. Zach also has a daughter with Alana Turner.

Legit.ng published an article about Katt Williams' wife. Katt Williams is a famous American stand-up comedian and actor. He is renowned for playing Money Mike in Friday After Next. Katt hit the headlines in January 2024 after appearing on Shannon Sharpe's podcast.

Katt Williams debuted his comedy career in 1991 when he started performing in clubs. He has become one of the most respected comedians, with over ten specials. Find out whether Katt Williams is married and who he has dated before.

Source: Legit.ng