A devastating fire outbreak in the early hours of Friday claimed the lives of a 67-year-old man, Muhammad Uba, and his 52-year-old wife, Fatima Muhammad, in the Rangaza (Inken) Layin AU area of Ungogo local government area.

According to the Kano Fire Service command spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the control room received an emergency call for assistance at approximately 01:45am from FS Ahmad Abubakar, a staff member.

Tragic Fire in Kano Claims Lives of Elderly Couple, Investigation Ongoing

Details of the Incident

“Crew on duty from Bompai fire station were mobilized to the place where the incident happened and arrived at the scene of the incident at about 01:51am. When they arrived, they found that the fire had been successfully controlled on the arrival of the brigade,” he stated.

Cause and Impact

The fire engulfed two rooms, leaving them completely alight. Unfortunately, Muhammad Uba and his wife, Fatima Muhammad, were trapped by the smoke.

“Victims were rescued unconscious with burns on some parts of their bodies and later confirmed dead,” Abdullahi added.

The corpses were subsequently handed over to the ward head, Muhammad Auwalu Rayyanu, of Rangaza in Ungogo LGA. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

