A determined Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video on TikTok narrating her transition into school of nursing

According to the lady, she had already graduated with a biochemistry degree and underwent her NYSC service but wanted more qualification

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has shared her story of transitioning into nursing school, despite already holding a degree in biochemistry and completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service.

She shared a video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments from netizens.

Graduate gets admission into nursing school Photo credit: @theodynnny/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady transitions into nursing school

Theodynnny, who posted a captivating video on TikTok, revealed her inner drive to pursue a career in nursing, despite having a remote job.

She travelled to take the nursing examination, passed, and gained admission into nursing school.

Her bold decision to leave her comfort zone and embark on a new path resonated with social media users, who shared similar experiences and praised her determination.

She narrated:

"I spent years in biochemistry, graduated and even served Nigeria. I got a good remote job but something inside me was just pushing me to do something else. It turned out to be nursing. I travelled to write the nursing examination and passed. Just like that, I got admission into nursing school.

"It's only me that knows what I used my eyes and my ears to see during that examination. I resumed school immediately after three days and it was not easy. I had to even quit my remote job. Nursing school was not easy.

"Looking back, I am grateful for believing in myself. Looking back now, I’m beyond grateful. Grateful that I took the risk. Grateful that I didn’t settle for just comfort while feeling uncertain. I remember feeling very overwhelmed after NYSC, I kept praying to God to give me stability, I didn’t want to not know what to do or not do anything to push myself forward but he had plans for me and he gradually laid the road smooth for me.

"I don’t know myself to be this Brave, if I’m being honest But I did this, so if you have anything you want to go into and you feel uncertain and scared, use this as a sign to JUST DO IT. I do look forward to sharing this journey with you."

Reactions as lady transitions into nursing school

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Fae said:

"This is very similar to my story. I graduated from microbiology and now I’m a student nurse. The stress from nursing school, no one prepared me for it. Uni wasn’t even this stressful ngl."

@Omosallure_perfumes said:

"This is the same story with me. I graduated from industrial chemistry And now I’m in my finals in nursing school."

@barz11bynie said:

"It’s funny how I’m a graduate too and finished serving in July but now I want to go to a nursing school."

@Olamide Favour said:

"I’ve been making enquiry and some and saying Bsc nursing is better, I don’t want a situation where after everything it won’t be easy to get a job."

@Angel reacted:

"Like we literally live the same. Finished BSC Biochemistry, served and went back to nursing school. And I wasn’t prepared for what I saw there . I nearly Crase. Thank God it’s over now!!!"

@SkinNurse added:

"You see that stress in nursing school, now imagine packing bsc wahala alongside. The lord is the strength of all nurses."

Watch the video below:

Determined lady gets Dean's award in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated with second class lower in Nigeria but moved to Canada and earned Dean’s recognition in her second degree celebrated herself.

In the viral video, she shared a screenshot of the letter she received from the school’s Dean congratulating her on her achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng