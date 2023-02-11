The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called for calm over the recent judgement by the Court of Appeal on the party's governorship candidate in Abia state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The court had in a ruling on Wednesday, February 8, declared that the party has no governorship candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

APGA has called on its members and supporters to remain calm over the Appeal Court judgement on its Abia governorship candidate. Photo: Gregory Ibe

Source: Facebook

According to the court, the primary election held by APGA in Abia on May 29, which produced Gregory Ibe, the Founder and Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, as the candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections null.

Ibe polled 283 votes to defeat two other contestants - Etigwe Uwa and Chikwe Udensi - who scored 148 and 36 votes respectively.

Following Ibe's emergence, Udensi filed a suit in a Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the outcome of the primary.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his application, Udensi prayed the court to declare him the winner of the primary election or alternatively conduct of a fresh primary.

The December 1, judgement by Justice Binta Nyako, nullified the primary that produced Ibe as governorship candidate while ordering that the party conducts a fresh election within 14 days which the party failed to do.

APGA reacts to court's judgement

However, reacting to the judgement, APGA in a statement signed by its national secretary, Muhyideen Imam, said its attention has been drawn to the misconception arising from the ruling of the Appeal Court on APGA Governorship candidate on Wednesday February 8, 2023.

Imam said that the party understands that the Appeal Court judgment has stirred confusion and controversy within the APGA family in Abia and beyond.

His words:

"We most solemnly state that the Appeal Court Ruling only nullified the unauthorized, unconstitutional and illegal primary conducted by Chief Victor Oye, the former National Chairman of APGA on May 29, 2022.

"Sequel to the amended Supreme Court Judgment of May 9, 2022 and the further confirmation of the Court through a letter dated January 19, 2023, which declared Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of APGA; we wish to inform our members at Abia State and the entire Ndi Abia that the primaries conducted by Chief Edozie Njoku led APGA and its National Working Committee (NWC) are not encumbered.

"Therefore, all the candidates that emerged from that primaries will be fielded for the 2023 general elections."

He further urged all our members to remain steadfast, patient and committed to the party ideals always.

Show down for Victor Oye as Supreme Court reaffirms Njoku as APGA's national chairman

The Supreme Court of Nigeria reaffirmed the chairmanship of the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku.

In a letter signed by Hajo Sarki Bello, the chief registrar of the apex court on behalf of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Supreme Court said that Victor Oye's name was erroneously mentioned as the chairman of the party instead of Njoku. as the actual suspended chairman of APGA.

The letter dated Thursday, January 19, was seen by Legit.ng and addressed to the national chairman of the party.

APGA issues strong warning to Governor Soludo over plans to convene illegal stakeholders' meeting

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state had earlier been warned against convening a party's stakeholders' meeting without approval from the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The warning was issued to the Anambra state governor by the national secretary of APGA Muhyideen Imam, on behalf of the party.

Imam said any meeting held without approval from APGA's national chairman Edozie Njoku is regarded as illegal.

Source: Legit.ng