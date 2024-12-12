DStv Adds Two Channels to Mid-Range Package, Expands Family Entertainment Options
- Multichoice has decided to increase the number of channels available for DStv Compact subscribers
- The latest channel update targets children with special programmes lined up during the festive period
- DSTV offers a variety of packages, including DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Confam, DStv Compact
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
MultiChoice, the owner of the leading satellite television service in Africa, DStv, has reportedly permanently added kids' pay-TV channels Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. to its DStv Compact package.
The new channels were previously available only on DStv Premium and Compact Plus.
Thinus reports that the Paramount Africa-licensed channels are now accessible to more subscribers.
Reacting to the development, Monde Twala, senior vice president and Paramount Africa's general manager, highlighted the importance of the change.
He said:
“As we mark SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th anniversary, we are thrilled that Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. content is now available to even more families.
"The addition underscores Paramount Africa’s mission to deliver inclusive, world-class entertainment to viewers across the continent."
Also, the report quoted MultiChoice Group’s acting head of third-party channels and partnerships, Melusi Sibisi South Africa, as saying:
“This move ensures more families can enjoy quality programming."
DSTV channels kids cShannel
Before the latest update, the DStv Compact package had only 10 kids and teens channels. The channels are:
- Boomerang (Channel 302)
- Da Vinci Learning (Channel 318)
- Jim Jam (Channel 310)
- PBS Kids (Channel 313)
- Mindset (Channel 319)
- Disney Channel (Channel 303)
- Cartoon Network (Channel 301)
- CBeebies (Channel 306)
- Disney Junior (Channel 309)
- Nickelodeon (Channel 305).
Multichoice introduces a special bundle
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice introduced a new Supa Plus Golden Window for its GOtv and DStv subscribers during the holidays.
The bundle gives Nigerians the chance to get the GOtv Supa+ bundle for N13,900 instead of the normal N15,700.
Tope Oshunkeye, executive head of marketing for West Africa at MultiChoice, said the Golden Window's expansion aligns with the company's goal of providing holiday entertainment for every household.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.