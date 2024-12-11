The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has called for joint efforts to find missing Corps Member Yahaya Farouk in Rivers State

The Director of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has called for collective efforts to locate missing Corps Member Yahaya Farouk.

During his visit to Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area, the host community of the missing Corps Member, General Ahmed urged local youths and elders to assist security agencies in the search.

Call for Community Support

General Ahmed emphasized that the NYSC administration remains committed to ensuring the security and welfare of all Corps Members.

He highlighted the importance of host communities in providing security and welfare packages for Corps Members serving in their regions.

"The essence of my coming is to appeal to assist us in getting the Corps Member who came for National Service from another State," General Ahmed stated during his visit to the scene of the incident.

Community Efforts and Promises

In response to General Ahmed's appeal, Youth President Mr. Etete Jerb Anthony and Ward Secretary Mr. Paul Friday shared that the community has made significant efforts to locate Yahaya Farouk, who went missing at a Chinese Mining Company within the community.

They assured that search and rescue operations are ongoing and the community remains committed to finding the missing Corps Member.

