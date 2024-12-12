A Nigerian woman and her husband inspired a lot of comments on TikTok after they posted old photos of themselves

The old photos showed the man and his wife when they were still young and yet to get married

The more recent photos showed the couple in the United Kingdom with their children and a new house

A woman and her husband are trending after they posted old photos showing their humble beginning.

According to the trending video, the couple started small and worked hard until they married and relocated to the United Kingdom.

A Nigerian couple inspired many online with their throwback photos. Photo: @monicakesofsheffielduk

The video shared by @monicakesofsheffielduk on TikTok showed the beginning stage of their relationship.

Nigerian couple become homeowners in UK

Other photos in the video show them getting married, relocating to the UK, and welcoming their children.

The video also showed the couple owned a house in the United Kingdom.

The woman said:

“Which of your grace can I deny oh lord: "I am grateful oh lord, for all you have done for me. I want to use this song to say Daddy I'm not an ingrate, I'm enjoying your grace and I want to say thank you lord.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail couple’s transformation photos

@@Oye’damilolasaid:

"Big sis, Thanks for been a Good super hero wife and mother to our family. You are the real definition of (ENI TO SE EGUSI LO OUNJE KALE O)."

@Olayimika.xoxo said:

"I took the first picture years back. Thanking God on ur behalf."

@Arabinrin folakemi Hephzibah said:

"This is Definition of growth. Congratulations to you and yours."

@Olajumoke said:

"Another day to cry for a stranger. This is beautiful. May God bless your home,may evil eyes not destroy your home in Jesus name."

Read more related stories on Nigerian couples

Lady who married childhood friend shares throwback photos

In a related story, A Nigerian lady married her childhood friend and shared throwback photos of them as young children.

The photos appeared to have been taken at her birthday party, as there was a cake in front of her.

Many who came across the post hailed the couple, while others shared similar experiences with marrying their childhood friends.

