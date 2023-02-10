The chief Justice of the federation, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, has been asked to resign by a pro APC group

According to the group, he should resign over alleged compromised judgements that recently emanated from the Supreme Court of Nigeria

The Forum also insisted that Supreme Court’s ruling to extend the use of old Naira notes was not done in the interest of Nigerians

Another group has called for the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola.

The pro APC group identified as Progressive Minds Forum (PMF), on Friday, February 10, called for his resignation over alleged compromised judgements that recently emanated from the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Going further, the group lamented that the award of Senatorial tickets to Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Senator Godswill Akpabio by the apex court was a great embarrassment to Nigeria because they did not partake in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress won by the original holders of the tickets, Tribune Newspaper reports.

CJN Ariwoola has been asked to resign immediately. Photo credit: Adeola John

Source: Facebook

The Forum also insisted that Supreme Court’s ruling to extend the use of old Naira notes was not done in the interest of Nigerians but to please and aid certain political forces from the South-west who have been clamouring for the extension because the CJN is from the South-west.

In a statement signed by the Forum's national coordinator, Barrister Preye Johnson, said that the comportment of the CJN since assumption of office does not befit a man who occupies such an exalted position and saddled with the responsibility of determining the destiny of litigants that come before the Supreme Court.

The statement said:

“Besides only the CJN and Supreme Court Justices can tell if the recent ruling unbanning the use of old Naira notes was done in the overall interest of Nigerians or to enable the APC access enough cash to buy votes in the forthcoming elections.

“Therefore, the need for Justice Ariwoola to either resign his position or be sacked in order to checkmate the gross danger the Supreme Court now poses to democracy and rule of law in Nigeria.

“It is clear that the Supreme Court under Justice Ariwoola’s watch lacks integrity therefore he has no basis to continue as CJN especially in view of the forthcoming general election.

“Since the Apex Court has proved its unwillingness to save democracy, Buhari must rise up to the task of saving democracy by ordering the suspension and investigation of the CJN and the other Supreme Court Justices involved in the above referenced cases.”

G5 comment: Again, CSOs take protest to National Assembly, demand sack of CJN

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria (CCSN) had again marched on the National Assembly in protest against what they described as the seeming partisanship of the CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

They also demanded his immediate resignation or outright sack.

The coalition called on the National Assembly to institute a probe of the circumstances that led to statements credited to the CJN.

Police teargas protesters seeking resignation of CJN

Recall that another group of protesters had stormed the premises of the ministry of justice on Tuesday, November 29, seeking the removal of Ariwoola.

The protesters were seen with placards with solidarity and agitative inscriptions seeking the removal of the current CJN.

They were, however, dispersed forcefully by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

G5 comment: Arewa groups ask CJN Ariwoola to resign before 2023 polls

In a related development, 52 northern groups have demanded for the resignation of Ariwoola, accusing the CJN of aligning himself with some PDP governors.

The national coordinator of the groups, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, said the CJN’s perceived gaffe had confirmed the assertion that some judges were no better than politicians in black robes.

According to him, Justice Ariwoola had cast serious doubts around his personal integrity and the expectations for the judiciary to maintain neutrality in whatever circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng