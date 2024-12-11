President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills are set to be debated again at the House of Representatives, following earlier suspension

The development came after the southern caucus of the Green Chamber agreed to subject the bills to intense legislation

The bills were earlier suspended indefinitely after the northern caucus rejected them in solidarity with their governors' stance

The House of Representatives is set to resume debate on President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills, which are currently before the National Assembly. This comes after the southern caucus of the Green Chamber pledged to subject the bills to thorough legislative scrutiny.

The caucus, comprising federal lawmakers from 17 states, met on Tuesday, December 10, to discuss the controversial tax bills.

Tinubu transmitted the bills in question to the National Assembly, following the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms. The bills include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Why northern lawmakers rejected Tinubu's tax reform bills

However, the bills have been met with criticism from lawmakers from the northern part of the country, who are reluctant to support them in solidarity with the governors of their respective states. In fact, 48 North-East lawmakers opposed the proposed legislation two weeks ago, citing concerns about the welfare of their citizens.

Despite the opposition, the southern caucus is determined to continue the debate. Several prominent lawmakers attended the caucus meeting, including the House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, and the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.

It's worth noting that the tax bills have been controversial, with some lawmakers calling for their withdrawal. However, the southern caucus is committed to subjecting the bills to thorough legislative scrutiny, ensuring that the interests of all Nigerians are represented.

200 Northern CSOs endorse Tinubu's tax reform bills

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's tax reform bills have gotten endorsement from 200 CSOs, including the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Groups and Concerned Northern Professionals.

The CSOs expressed confidence that the bills would bring a national economic revolution, end the liquidity crisis, and make the business environment competitive.

Some stakeholders, including the northern governors, have rejected the tax reform bills, believing they would make the region poorer, but the CSOs presented a counterargument.

