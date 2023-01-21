The Supreme Court of Nigeria has reaffirmed the chairmanship of the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku.

In a letter signed by Hajo Sarki Bello, the chief registrar of the apex court on behalf of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Supreme Court said that Victor Oye's name was erroneously mentioned as the chairman of the party instead of Njoku. as the actual suspended chairman of APGA.

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed Edozie Njoku as the chairman of APGA. Photo: Vanguard, Edozie Njoku

Source: UGC

The letter dated Thursday, January 19, was seen by Legit.ng and addressed to the national chairman of the party.

The court in the letter also advised Njoku to file before it, a necessary application pursuant to order 8 rule 16 of its rule seeking a correction to the accidental slip in its judgement.

In his reaction, Njoku described the decision of the court as crucial for the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also said that through this act, the Nigerian Judiciary proved itself as the last hope of the average citizen by laying to rest the APGA leadership tussle.

His words:

"Perhaps, no suit has generated confusion like Suit No: SC/CV/687/2021, wherein the Supreme Court on October 14, 2021, stated that my removal as the National Chairman of APGA at Jigawa High Court was illegal and not justiciable.

"Unfortunately, while delivering the Judgment, the Court erroneously inserted Chief Victor Oye’s name where mine was meant to be.

"Regrettably, I have paid a heavy price for this, including my name being dragged into the mud."

He added that Oye and his sponsors capitalized on the court’s slip of pen and tongue in the judgment to mount undue pressure on the judiciary, INEC and police and declared the CTCs of the Judgment and Enrolment Order given as fake.

He said:

"However, today, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and other eminent Apex Court Justices have prevented the attempts by desperate politicians to put Nigeria’s judiciary to shame and ridicule. I truly thank the judiciary not just for APGA, but for the entire nation."

Njoku added that the letter from the Supreme Court has absolved his National Working Committee (NWC) and himself from all allegations of forgery and proven beyond all reasonable doubt that the corrected judgment of May 9, 2022, truly exists.

He said:

"We shall comply with the directive of the Court by filing a motion for the regularization of the correction in line with Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court.

"I urge all APGA faithful to remain steadfast, patient, dogged and sustain their faith in APGA, as the party is on the course to a total renewal.

"We commend all our party members, men and women of goodwill, CSOs, the Nigerian Bar Association and the Nigerian Youths that have shown keen interest in the course of this battle to ensure that justice is done.

"I wish to state that all our party candidates irrespective of the primaries they partook in have met all INEC requirements as stipulated by the law.

"However, I enjoin them to come forward so that together we can work out a favourable harmonisation that will ensure our Party win more seats at all levels in the coming election."

APGA issues strong warning to Governor Soludo over plans to convene illegal stakeholders' meeting

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state had earlier been warned against convening a party's stakeholders' meeting without approval from the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The warning was issued to the Anambra state governor by the national secretary of APGA Muhyideen Imam, on behalf of the party.

Imam said any meeting held without approval from APGA's national chairman Edozie Njoku is regarded as illegal.

APGA crisis: Njoku regains freedom, urges Soludo, INEC to recognize him as party's national chairman

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku on Wednesday, November 30, regained his freedom from the Suleja correctional facility over alleged forgery of Supreme Court judgment.

Njoku was granted bail on self-recognition by the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Also granted bail was Chukwuemeka Nwoga, Njoku's co-defendant on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng