Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has been warned against convening a party's stakeholders' meeting without an approval from the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance

The warning was issued to the Anambra state governor by the national secretary of APGA Muhyideen Imam, on behalf of the party

Imam said any meeting held without an approval from APGA's national chairman Edozie Njoku is regarded as illegal

The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance on Sunday, December 11, issued a warning to the Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, over his plans to convene a party's stakeholders' meeting in Awka, the state's capital city.

The statement by the national secretary of the party, Muhyideen Imam, described the meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, December 12, as illegal.

APGA has urged Soludo not to convene a planned meeting in Awka without approval from the party chairman. Photos: Edozie Njoku, Soludo TV

Warning members of the party executives against attending the meeting, Imam said the attention of the party was drawn to the gathering convoked by the governor under the leadership of Victor Oye.

Imam clearly states that while the governor has the right to call for a such meeting for stakeholders of the party at any time, it is important to note that such gathering can only take place with approval from the national chairman of APGA, Edozie Njoku.

His words:

"As long as such a meeting does not enjoy the approval of the national chairman of APGA and the National Working Committee (NWC), it shows that Governor Soludo might be knowingly or unknowingly implanting division in the party, at this critical stage of the coming elections. This cannot be good for our election fortunes come 2023.

"We wish to advise all candidates and stakeholders of our great party to keep a distance from such a gathering, bearing in mind that there will soon be a rectification of all candidates at INEC. Any candidate that ignores this warning will contend with the wrath of the party."

The governor should do the right thing

Further speaking on the planned meeting, Imam urged Governor Soludo to toe the right path by respecting the decision of the Supreme Court which recognised Njoku as the authentic national chairman of APGA.

Imam said:

"We plead with Governor Soludo to endeavour to respect the decision of the Supreme Court which favoured Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic national chairman of the party."

APGA crisis: Njoku regains freedom, urges Soludo, INEC to recognize him as party's national chairman

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku on Wednesday, November 30, regained his freedom from the Suleja correctional facility over alleged forgery of Supreme Court judgment.

Njoku was granted bail on self-recognition by the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Also granted bail was Chukwuemeka Nwoga, Njoku's co-defendant on the matter.

