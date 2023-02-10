Kano, Kano - The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has set aside the judgment of a High Court that recognized Muhammad Abacha as the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state.

The appellate court consequentially ordered that Sadiq Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), remains the valid gubernatorial candidate of the PDP for Kano state.

The new judgement by the Court of Appeal sets aside an High Court judgement that recognised Abacha as the authentic guber candidate of the PDP in Kano. Photo: Muhammad Abacha

In a consensus judgment of the three-man-panel read by Justice Usman Musale, the court held that the law is clear that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party can conduct the gubernatorial primary elections of a party and since Abacha did not participate at the primary election conducted by NEC that produced Wali and thus had no locus standi to challenge the said primary.

