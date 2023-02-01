Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that some presidential candidates in the 2023 election are a joke

While sharing his experience, the governor said the work of the president is not what someone between the age of 40 and 50 should apply for

El-Rufai said he had had the privilege of working with at least 3 presidents and he understood the difficulties around it because of the complexity of the country

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has posited that some presidential candidates in the 2023 election are nothing but "a joke".

El-Rufai made the position while appearing on the Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, February 1.

El-Rufai releases age that should not contest for Nigeria's president Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai releases age that should not contest for Nigeria's president

Some of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 election are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congres (APC), his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party's Peter Obi.

According to the governor, it is very difficult for someone of 40-50 years old to convince Nigerians, particularly those in the political sphere that he or she has the experience to manage Nigeria because it is a complex country.

He added:

"And some of the people running, frankly, are a joke, as far as I am concerned. Every job looks easy from the distance but I have had the privilege of working with at least three presidents, very closely and I have seen the demands of the job and what it is."

El-Rufai further stated that even being a governor is a tough job but people don't know, they think it is easy.

He said they can always say the government should have done it in a particular way but they start complaining the moment you ask them to come and do it.

His words read:

"Oh you should have done this, that, get them to do it, then ngbati, ngbati start."

See the video below:

