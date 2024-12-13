Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has shared how a man from Ukpor, Anambra state, stormed his village for Christmas

He shared a video of the man travelling with a convoy of cars while some of his other cars were transported on trucks

The socialite also spoke about how he would travel to his hometown and what the people should expect

Celebrity barman Pacal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, hailed an Igbo man from Ukpor, Anambra state, after he travelled to his village in convoy of luxury cars.

Some of the cars were driven while others were loaded on trucks. With this display of wealth by the Anambra man, Cubana Chiefpriest said Igbo money should be respected.

The celebrity barman said he would break another record in the state by January 10, 2025. He asked his fans to suggest the number of cows he would bring along while travelling to his home state.

The socialite hailed himself and noted that he wasn't small, urging netizens to wait for that day.

Cubana Chiefpriest's post was greeted with mixed reactions. Some people felt the display of luxury was unnecessary, while others complained about the unemployment and insecurity situation in the south-east.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiepriest hails Igbo money

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's video below:

@obi_cubana:

"Ukpor movie 93% loading."

@arhcent:

"There’s nothing to admire here, just shows the level of insecurity and classism in your region."

@sir_prosper_123j:

"After social media, you go face reality low-key. That one no get likes and comments."

@petersmart2024:

"Oga we are tired of all this, can you guys build industry's for us, there's high rate of unemployment in the east, you can start with small industries like, toothpaste, soup, to higher once."

@cyril_duke:

"You try de rest with this your Igbo money write up every time. Everything for life no be about money."

@everythingwithgoodchy:

"This shows the height of insecurity in the East. Please it's not flex, they should fix it."

@ak_lion7:

"Hunger dey Igbo land, help your people. All this one na rubbish, baba."

Cubana Chiefpriest drives electric car

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest turned up for his friend, Charles Okocha, when he held his lavish wedding.

The celebrity barman arrived at the venue for the event in an electric car and made a grand entry with his friends.

He also shared the reason he used the electric car rather than his other expensive cars that run on fuel.

