Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani, has shared pictures of her family with husband, Ned Nwoko, and kids, on social media.

The images showed the family in their heartwarming moment as they looked stunning.

The photos sparked sweet reactions from netizens, with many praising the beautiful family and wishing them well.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani, has shared new family pictures with husband and politician Ned Nwoko.

The pictures shared on her social media account showed Laila, her three children—two females and a male—and Ned.

Laila Charani, kids, Ned Nwoko appear in family pictures. Photo credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

The females, dressed in a Muslim outfit, had bags on their shoulders. The young boy wore a round neck with jeans and sneakers while Ned, a senator representing Delta North Senatorial district, wore a white shirt, a red cap and a black shoe.

See the pictures here

Netizens react to Laila's photos with family

Laila shared the pictures without a caption, but netizens have reacted and shared their thoughts about it.

Read their reactions below:

@irineanitah

They all resemble daddy beautiful family

@misteemah_

Respect is beautiful things

@ninnymaris

Ehhhhh. I want to be seeing Laila with her husband every time

@dijital_evangelist

Lovely. Ned Nwoko is really blessed

@mabelogieva

Laila, you are so beautiful. Keep making us proud.

@etorithesh

You are a gem, a beautiful heart. Laila, he is all yours. 14yrs is no joke.

@truebanku

Chaii, see my people. Love you scatter

@mayafus_

Na here we for dey see real face of Papa

@khadidjaisabeldasilva

Masha Allah beautiful

@praisedoris006

Respect is a beautiful thing first lady

@happy_fizzy_

Beautiful family

@itzprettydija

Allahuma Bareek

@peruthtutu

Fantastic! Beautiful family

@misspresidente_

Happy Holidays Fam

@Amarie_

Stay happy

@nnadozie_judith

Beautiful family you got here laila

@idemzainab

Masha Allah

Source: Legit.ng