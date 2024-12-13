"This is adorable": Regina Daniels' Co-Wife, Laila, Shares Family Photos With Ned Nwoko
- Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani, has shared pictures of her family with husband, Ned Nwoko, and kids, on social media.
- The images showed the family in their heartwarming moment as they looked stunning.
- The photos sparked sweet reactions from netizens, with many praising the beautiful family and wishing them well.
Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani, has shared new family pictures with husband and politician Ned Nwoko.
The pictures shared on her social media account showed Laila, her three children—two females and a male—and Ned.
The females, dressed in a Muslim outfit, had bags on their shoulders. The young boy wore a round neck with jeans and sneakers while Ned, a senator representing Delta North Senatorial district, wore a white shirt, a red cap and a black shoe.
See the pictures here
Netizens react to Laila's photos with family
Laila shared the pictures without a caption, but netizens have reacted and shared their thoughts about it.
Read their reactions below:
@irineanitah
They all resemble daddy beautiful family
@misteemah_
Respect is beautiful things
@ninnymaris
Ehhhhh. I want to be seeing Laila with her husband every time
@dijital_evangelist
Lovely. Ned Nwoko is really blessed
@mabelogieva
Laila, you are so beautiful. Keep making us proud.
@etorithesh
You are a gem, a beautiful heart. Laila, he is all yours. 14yrs is no joke.
@truebanku
Chaii, see my people. Love you scatter
@mayafus_
Na here we for dey see real face of Papa
@khadidjaisabeldasilva
Masha Allah beautiful
@praisedoris006
Respect is a beautiful thing first lady
@happy_fizzy_
Beautiful family
@itzprettydija
Allahuma Bareek
@peruthtutu
Fantastic! Beautiful family
@misspresidente_
Happy Holidays Fam
@Amarie_
Stay happy
@nnadozie_judith
Beautiful family you got here laila
@idemzainab
Masha Allah
Regina Daniels visits ministry with Ned, shares pictures
Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels had shared visuals from her and Ned's visitation to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.
The video shared by the actress saw her speaking to very important persons at the federal ministry.
One of the videos shared by Regina, Humanitarian Affairs minister, Nentawe Yilwatd, praised her beauty in his welcome speech to her and Ned.
