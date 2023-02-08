Nigerian governors from the 36 states have intervened in the naira redesign crisis which has encumbered citizens

During a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, February 7, the governor suggested that old and new notes should be used simultaneously

This position of the governors was revealed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai in a video clip shared by Joe Igbokwe

Major resolutions reached during the meeting held between President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 governors across Nigeria have been revealed.

In a video shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe on Wednesday, February 8, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna revealed that governors pleaded with President Buhari to allow the old naira notes to co-exist with the new one amind the swap initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to El-Rufai in the video, Nigeria is not the first country in the world to introduce currency redesign.

He noted that there should be an influx into the system, while the old ones are systematically withdrawn until they are no more.

The Kaduna governor gave instances of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom where the currency swap has been carried out successfully without necessarily putting citizens through rigour and ordeal.

