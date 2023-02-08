Nigerians have been reassured that the 2023 general election will take place despite the ongoing fuel and cash challenges

According to the chairman of the electoral umpire, the commission has sorted out the challenges initially posed by the scarcities

Going further, the INEC boss highlighted steps the commission took to ensure that the current situations have no effect on the election

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured the 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled despite fuel and cash scarcities.

Chairman of the INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who gave the reassurance while speaking to State House Correspondents, after briefing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

He said the Commission has sorted out the challenges initially posed by the scarcities.

Various stakeholders expressed concerns over the capacity of the INEC to pull the elections through as planned, citing the current distribution of petroleum products and the redesigned naira notes.

However, speaking to journalists after meeting with the FE presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu explained that the briefing was statutory and a follow up meeting with the Council of State slater for Friday, February 10.

He said the Commission had already found answers to the two major concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“It is a general briefing, it’s in keeping with the tradition that on the eve of major elections, general election in particular, the Commission is invited to brief Council. It is also invited to brief the Council of State. The briefing for the Council of State is going to take place on Friday the 10th. So basically, it’s about the readiness of the Commission to conduct the elections.

“So we took members of Council through all the preparations that we have put in place for the election and the few challenges that we are facing and the steps that we have taken to address those challenges.

“I can tell you two of these challenges quickly. The first one is availability of petroleum products. We had a meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and they raised that as an issue of concern. Immediately after that meeting, we interfaced with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and right now, there is a technical committee, working.

“The idea is for them to avail us the use of their over 900 land mega stations as well as floating mega stations nationwide, for the purpose of stocking products to ensure that the Commission doesn’t suffer any encumbrances in movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“The second one is the currency issue and again, we had an engagement yesterday with the Governor of the Central Bank and he assured us that the Commission will not suffer any encumbrances on that score.

“Fortunately for us, all our accounts, national and state, are held by the apex bank. So we raised those challenges, but we have found a solution to those challenges. So be rest assured that the election will hold as scheduled; on the 25th of February for national and on the 11th of March for the state election,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng