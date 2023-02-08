The present harsh realities Nigerians are faced with has continued to rock major discussion in the polity

In fact, the new naira notes os scarce, the old naira notes is not in circulation, fuel price hike and shortages; these and more poses real threats to the daily survival of Nigerians

Reacting to these burning issues, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is worried and wondering if the election would be postponed

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, February 8th, expressed hope that nothing would stop the conduct of the general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

Obasanjo spoke while hosting the members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, Daily Trust reported.

Obasanjo expresses hope ahead of the 2023 general election. Photo credit: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Facebook

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo worried about the 2023 election

The BoT members were led by their Chairman, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, the national chairman of the party, Prof. Ralph Okey Nwosu, and the former Presidential aspirant of the party, Chukwuka Monye.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obasanjo spoke against the backdrop of the concerns by many Nigerians that the election might be postponed following the growing hardship and protests created by the naira and fuel scarcity, New Telegraph report added.

The former President said the attention of the global community had shifted to Nigeria’s election and therefore Nigerians as main stakeholders should contribute towards the success of the elections.

He said,

“We are in an interesting period in Nigeria. In less than three weeks, we will be going to the polls.., well, I hope nothing will intervene against that. In less than three weeks, we will be electing a leader that will pilot the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years from May.”

Former INEC Chairman Jega reveals biggest danger to 2023 election

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, has dropped his two cents regarding the 2023 general election.

According to a report by The Punch, Jega identified politicians and voters as the biggest threats to the success of the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Jega noted that while politicians have the mindset to achieve victory at all costs, win elections and see electoral contests as a “do-or-die” affair, the electorate, even if they register, hardly make efforts to vote.

Details emerge as Obasanjo meets influential northern APC governor

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, at the weekend.

A report filed by The Punch indicates that the two met at the first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo-Nigeria Business Council held at the Sheraton Hotel.

Obasanjo at the meeting commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his foresight in creating the DR Congo–Nigeria Business Council.

Obasanjo goes tough on Buhari, makes huge allegations against current administration

In another report, Obasanjo accused the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of dishing out lopsided appointments.

The Ogun state-born elder statesman made the accusation while delivering his remarks titled, The Quest For Unity In Nigeria And The Role Of Unity Schools, at the 50th anniversary of Federal Government College, Kaduna, on Saturday, January 28.

He said he regrets that the appointments made by the government are skewed and lopsided on the basis of nepotism and mediocrity, and show a disregard for merit and competence.

Source: Legit.ng