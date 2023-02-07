The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has gotten the backing of some concerned Nigerians over the naira redesign policy

This was made known during a protest at the CBN headquarters in Abuja on Monday, February 6

The protesters have urged the CBN not to go back on its deadline while also urging Nigerians to remain patient as it is the best measure to curb vote-buying

FCT, Abuja - Amid the ongoing disparity over the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) decision to implement the naira notes, concerned Nigerians under the aegis of the Pro Nigeria Group (PNG) trooped out in their numbers to back the policy.

According to our Legit.ng's regional reporter, who was present at the protest, many were seen with placards with inscriptions backing President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Many APC governors and chieftains have kicked against the new monetary policy implemented by the CBN. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Speaking to pressmen before the protest's commencement, the PNG convener, Mr. Isaac Balami, said the essence of the exercise was to support the CBN and President Buhari over the new monetary decision to redesign the naira.

Balami alleged that the CBN had disbursed enough money to banks to serve the needs of Nigerians, but politicians are sabotaging CBN's efforts by conspiring with banks to buy the money from them in a bid to perpetrate voter inducement on the day of the election.

Alleged voter-inducement plot

He said:

"We are aware that the Central Bank of Nigeria has released money to all the banks. All the banks have money, but politicians are buying this money from them at a higher cost, at a black market rate thereby frustrating Nigerians to go against the government."

He, however, urged Nigerians to be patient stating that the CBN has the best interest of the citizens at heart as it is the best policy and measure to clamp down on vote-buying in the build-up to the 2023 polls.

"We are ready to endure, we are with CBN, we are with President Muhammadu Buhari on this matter and we are here to say no going back on currency redesign.

"All we are saying here is if you didn't care about us when palliative was released, If you didn't care about us when there was no fuel if you didn't care about us when Boko Haram was killing people if 19 (APC) governors didn't come together during ASUU strike why are you worrying about money to buy vote."

