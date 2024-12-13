The 36 state governors of the federation have finally given their support for the establishment of the state police

Governor Uba Sani made this known on Thursday after the National Economic Council (NEC) confirmed that the states have submitted their reports but the FCT is yet to do so

Sani, after the meeting which lasted for several hours, added that deliberation on the state policing begins in January 2025

State House, Abuja - The National Economic Council (NEC) said it has received reports from the 36 state governors on the establishment of the state police.

NEC: Govs back state police creation

NEC made this disclosure on Thursday, December 12, after its meeting, which was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima and attended by state governors, deputy governors, ministers, and some presidential aides.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state briefed State House correspondents after the over four-hour-long meeting.

State police: NEC defers decision to January

He revealed that the state governors have backed the establishment of state police. However, Sani noted that deliberations on the matter were postponed until the next NEC meeting in January 2025, Channels TV reported.

“Virtually every state has its own peculiar security challenges, and many agree that state police is the way forward,” Sani stated.

Speaking further, the governor disclosed that NEC is committed to engaging stakeholders further before the council’s January 2025 meeting where a comprehensive report will be presented.

