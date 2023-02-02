Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, says if elected, the Osun people will feel the positive impact of his government

The former Lagos state governor made the vow while addressing APC supporters in the southwest state

Tinubu also took a verbal swipe at the current governor of the state, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Osogbo - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, February 2, assured the people of Osun and his party supporters of his commitment to create jobs for the unemployed and make credit available for business owners in the state.

Tinubu made the comment while speaking in Yoruba to a mammoth crowd of people who thronged the venue of the campaign rally at Freedom Park, Osogbo.

Tinubu addressing APC supporters in Osogbo during the rally. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He said his administration would empower the people with the skill that will make them employable while ensuring that the youth will no longer spend years in university due to lecturers' strike action.

A statement from Tunde Rahman, Tinubu's media aide, quoted the APC presidential candidate as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I make a social covenant with you today that the unemployed among you will get job. Those with no skill will be provided the relevant skill that would put food on their table. When we get to government, we will make soft loans available for market women and business owners."

Taking a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government of Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osun, the APC presidential candidate assured the people that former Governor Gboyega Oyetola will soon return to government in the state.

He said:

"They were given a little opportunity to rule for some months and they started misbehaving, killing and creating unrest in Osun state."

Reacting to Oyetola’s recent victory at the election petition tribunal in the state, Tinubu praised the former governor's tenacity, diligence, consistency and determination.

On his plans for Osun, Tinubu noted that the state, which is highly blessed with diverse resources, should be a destination for business and tourism across the country, promising to help achieve this if he becomes the president.

He also itemized further things his administration will do in the agricultural, educational and security sectors to give a befitting life to the people.

'Tinubu will sustain Buhari’s legacy,' says Senator Sabi Abdullahi

Meanwhile, the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has said that Tinubu would sustain the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Abdullahi made the comment on Monday, January 30 while commissioning a rehabilitated stadium in Niger state.

According to him, Tinubu is the ideal person to continue from where Buhari stopped and sustain the president's legacies.

PDP sponsoring fake news against Tinubu in northern Nigeria - APC

Meanwhile, the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC has accused the PDP of stage-managing fake news against Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, director, media and publicity of the APC PCC made the accusation in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, January 29.

He said the fake news content sponsored by the opposition is mostly in Hausa language targeted at voters in northern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng