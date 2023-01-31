The All Progressives Campaign (APC) train took Uyo by surprise on Monday, Janaury 30th, 2023

At the ruling party's campaign rally, the APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu revealed his crucial plans for Nigeria

Tinubu, while thanking the people of Akwa-Ibom state for voting for him to emerge as the party's flagbearer, urged them to go get their PVC and vote for APC in the forthcoming general elections

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has vowed to prioritise employment opportunities for the vast majority of Nigerians who are willing and ready to work especially the people of Akwa-Ibom State.

Speaking at the Nest of Champion Stadium, Uyo before a massive crowd, Asiwaju Tinubu thanked the people of the state especially APC members who voted for him to emerge the candidate of the party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, saying the power to become president resides with the people.

Tinubu campaigns in Uyo. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu makes fresh promises at Uyo APC campaign rally

"The power to become president resides in you. Akwa-Ibom, you have welcomed me wholeheartedly. God will give you blessing. When I said Emi lo kan, God answered that prayer through you people. I got the ticket. Let me thank all of you for that ticket. I am grateful."

Tinubu task Uyo supporters

Tinubu made this disclosure in a statement issued on Monday, Janaury 30th, by Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, and sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 31st.

In the statement, the APC flagbearer, however, told the people of the state and supporters that they would not get the full credit until they all voted and ensured victory in the general elections for all APC candidates in the National Assembly, Governorship, State Assembly and presidential elections.

"No one gets credit for an incomplete assignment because the assignment is not complete until you vote. So, go and get your PVC. This is the revolution to change poverty to prosperity. Joblessness to jobfulness."

