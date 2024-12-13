A Nigerian lady said the house she lives in was burnt after her neighbour who was cooking forgot noodles on fire

Diyyah said the neighbour did not remember that there was something on fire, resulting to the ugly incident

She posted a video showing when the house was burning and people surrounded the building in distress

Fire has burnt a Nigerian lady's house after her neighbour forgot what she was cooking on fire.

According to a video circulating on social media, the lady's neighbour was cooking noodles.

Diyyah said a neighbour forgot noodles on fire, resulting in the incident. Photo credit: Tiktok/Diyyah and Getty Images/ Cris Cantón.

Diyyah said her neighbour did not remember to bring down the noodles she was cooking, and this result to the fire incident.

In the video, a lot of people gathered to take a look as the fire raised the building.

The video is captioned:

"Our house got burnt because our neighbour forgot her noodles on fire and went out."

How to prevent house fire

According to Stay Safe, a website that shares safety tips, there are many ways to prevent house fire.

Reactions as fire burns Nigerian lady's house

@Hormoh said:

"SubhanAllah hope anyone is not hurt ... Take care of yourself sis."

@FeYiShAyO said:

"Your house khe? So sorry babes."

@Hãrlêęÿåh said:

"So sorry about that I hope no one was hurt."

@TOLA HUNCHO said:

"So sorry about that."

