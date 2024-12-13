The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has commended Captain Chris Najomo for revitalising the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with transparency, professionalism, and efficiency

RHAN praised Najomo's dual expertise as a pilot and administrator, urging President Tinubu to confirm him as the substantive Director-General of NCAA

Under Najomo's leadership, the NCAA has gained global respect and contributed to the Tinubu administration’s agenda of economic growth and industry transformation

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has praised Captain Chris Najomo's transformational leadership as Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and backed his confirmation as the agency's substantive head.

In a statement issued by Secretary-General Opialu Opailu, RHAN commended Najomo's industry expertise and managerial prowess, describing him as "one of Nigeria’s finest aviators."

Chirs Namojo has been described as a transformative figure who overhauled old-fashioned practices in the agency. Image: FB/Chris Namojo

Source: Facebook

The group highlighted his extensive experience, including his tenure as an airline Managing Director, which provides him with a unique perspective on both operational and regulatory challenges.

“This is a leader who understands the balance between fostering industry growth and ensuring passenger safety,” the statement said.

Najomo transformed agency

Under Najomo’s leadership, the NCAA has reportedly achieved a revitalized workforce, improved efficiency, and renewed global respect for Nigeria's aviation standards.

The statement also underscored the alignment of Najomo's vision with the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises economic growth and infrastructural development.

RHAN drew comparisons with past administrations, contrasting Najomo’s tenure, which was marked by transparency and accountability, with previous controversies involving corruption.

Group commends Tinubu, Keyamo

The organisation also lauded President Tinubu and Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo for their strategic appointments in the aviation sector, crediting them with elevating Nigeria’s global aviation profile.

Opailu emphasized the broader economic implications of Najomo’s confirmation, stating that a stable and visionary NCAA leadership is critical to driving growth in the aviation sector, a key contributor to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

RHAN urged swift action to confirm Najomo as the substantive DGCA to ensure the continuity of reforms and prevent any potential setbacks to the agency's progress.

“Captain Najomo is a round peg in a round hole,” the statement concluded, adding that his confirmation would secure Nigeria’s aviation industry as a model of operational excellence and safety.

FG Set to Investigate as 100 Airlines Shut Down in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Federal Government had stated that it is willing to look into why about 100 airlines have gone out of business in the past 40 years.

At the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development Conference on the Cape Town Convention and Aircraft Protocol Implementation in Abuja on Thursday, Vice President Kashim Shettima made this announcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng