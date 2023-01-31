The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has taken a swipe at the Labour Party flagbearer, saying he failed to develop Anambra when he served as the state's governor

Tinubu who spoke at the APC presidential rally in Akwa said Obi does not stay in the state he once governed because he feels guilty for not bringing in development

The former governor of Lagos state also spokes on his plans for the people of Anambra and the southeast just as he urged them to vote for him

Awka, Anambra state - The All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged the people of Anambra state to vote for him and reject Peter Obi in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu spoke at the APC presidential rally in Awka, the capital of Anambra states on Tuesday, January 31, a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, indicates.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu takes campaign to Peter Obi's state.

He urged the people of Anambra State to ensure they vote for who they are sure will have their interest at heart as president in next month’s election, adding that the people must reject candidates who preach hatred and bigotry.

Peter Obi failed to develop Anambra, says Tinubu

Speaking further, Tinubu said though the Labour Party presidential candidate is from Anambra state, the people of the state themselves can judge his administration and how he allegedly failed to bring meaningful development to the state in the name of saving funds.

The APC presidential candidate said while Obi is banking on Anambra votes just because he is from the state, his time as Lagos state governor showed that he is a detribalised Nigerian who doesn’t judge people based on their tribe or religion.

“Reject the darkness of bigotry and hate. Reject those who think they are so superior to you that they think the public’s money is to be spent on themselves or to hidden away in some distant land instead of investing it to improve the daily wellbeing of the people.

“This election is not some popularity contest. This is not big brother Nigeria. This election is about who can make Nigeria bigger, greater and stronger by leading and treating each other as brothers," he said.

Why Peter Obi is not living in Anambra - Tinubu

Tinubu said, as former Lagos governor, he resides in the state, unlike Obi, who allegedly lives in Lagos after ruling Anambra for eight years.

According to him, Obi could not live among the Anambra people because he feels guilty for not developing the state.

Speaking further on his achievements as Lagos state governor, Tinubu said:

“I know I can do these things because I made similar progress when governor of Lagos. Meanwhile, one of my opponents is a former governor of your state. But he does not live among you. He lives in Lagos.

“I live in Lagos because I am pleased with the progress we made in turning Lagos into one of Africa’s biggest economies. My opponent however, refuses to live among you because he feels guilty for not giving you the development and growth you deserved from him.

“Mr. Stingy refused to use the state’s money to help its people. He sacrificed your welfare and wellbeing so that he can boast that he saved money. But what good is saving money if you refuse to save your own people.

“That type of man is a danger to those unfortunate enough to be subject to his misrule. Such a man was ill equipped to be your governor. Do not make him your president.

“Instead, let the light of this nation shine on the progressive path we set before you.”

Tinubu added that his government will create jobs for those who live in Awka and in other southeastern cities, thereby improving their daily lives.

“My government will create agricultural hubs as well that will offer more and better paying employment while also producing more food for our kitchen tables,” he added.

He also promised to reform the education sector.

