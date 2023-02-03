In what has now become a constant feature of his campaign rallies, Tinubu has made another mistake

The APC presidential candidate mistakenly said he will ensure university students spend eight years in school

The video of Tinubu's latest gaffe is already a trending content on most social media platforms in the country

Osogbo - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, February 3, suffered yet another gaffe while addressing his supporters in Osun state.

While speaking in Yoruba, the APC presidential candidate said he will double the duration of university education in the country from the current four years to eight years.

Gaffes have become a recurrent feature of Tinubu's speeches during his campaign rallies, sparking concerns from some Nigerians.

Source: Facebook

making the comment in Osogbo, the Osun state capital has since gone viral on social media.

His words:

“Those of you in school, write it down. Call me a basta*rd if you spend more than eight years in school. You will be in school for eight years.”

Academic programmes in Nigerian universities typically run for four years with the exception of specialised studies such as law and medicine, which last five and six years respectively.

The comment has further fuelled criticism from Nigerians on social media, who maintain that Tinubu is not fit for the rigorous job of leading the country.

Tinubu insists he helped Buhari to power and will succeed him

The Guardian reports that Tinubu, while speaking in Osogbo, restated that he helped President Muhammadu Buhari to power and would succeed him.

His words:

“We brought them into power and we will succeed them. Keep your mind at rest. On election day, even if they extend polling boots to Egbatedo, we will win.”

Tinubu restates commitment to job creation, credit for business owners, carpets Adeleke

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu said if elected, the Osun people will feel the positive impact of his government.

He said his administration would empower the people with the skill that will make them employable.

Tinubu also took a verbal swipe at the current Osun governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, saying the state's chief executive have been 'misbehaving.'

"Tinubu will sustain Buhari’s legacy," says Senator Sabi Abdullahi

Meanwhile, the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has said that Tinubu would sustain the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Abdullahi made the comment on Monday, January 30 while commissioning a rehabilitated stadium in Niger state.

According to him, Tinubu is the ideal person to continue from where Buhari stopped and sustain the president's legacies.

