Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi says Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, will continue from where President Buhari stopped

The ranking senator made the comment in reaction to rumours of a rift between Tinubu and the president

The APC chieftain noted that Tinubu's comments in Abeokuta which sparked rumours of the rift was in the interest of Nigerians

Borgu - The Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would sustain the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard reports that Senator Abdullahi made the comment on Monday, January 30 while commissioning of a rehabilitated stadium in the north-central state.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi is confident that Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari stopped if elected. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

Senator Abdullahi also said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be at loggerhead with Tinubu as rumoured in some sections of the media.

According to him, Tinubu is the ideal person to continue from where Buhari stopped and sustain the president's legacies.

His words:

“We are working very hard to deliver our party, our party is intact. Because of the good work our father has been doing.

“He is aware and very patriotically so that he needs his legacy to be sustained and that is why he said he is a democrat, he is going to allow the democratic process to take place. That is leadership and that is how our presidential candidate emerged.

“As we are going to the national election, we believe as the president of this country, his duty is to make sure that there is credible election.”

Senator Abdullahi further said there was nothing wrong with the views expressed by Tinubu in Abeokuta which sparked rumours of tension between the APC presidential candidate and the president.

“That is his view. Is there anything wrong with him expressing his view? I am in the National Assembly and we have moved motions for its extension. The concern we are showing is because of Nigerians.”

Tinubu will win, with wide margin, Akeredolu assures

On his part, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, has said that Tinubu will win the 2023 election with a wide margin.

Akeredolu also said that the APC is lucky to have a personality like Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

Vanguard reports that he made the comments in Ondo town at the central senatorial sistrict campaign rally of the APC.

PDP sponsoring fake news against Tinubu in northern Nigeria - APC

Meanwhile, the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of stage-managing fake news against Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, director, media and publicity of the APC PCC made the accusation in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, January 29.

He said the fake news content sponsored by the opposition is mostly in Hausa language targeted at voters in northern Nigeria.

Tinubu accuses PDP of sabotaging fuel supply to blackmail Buhari's govt

Earlier, Tinubu accused the PDP of sabotaging fuel supply in the country in order to blackmail the federal government for illicit political advantage.

Tinubu made the comment in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, to a multitude of party faithful who graced the APC presidential campaign rally recently.

He said the PDP administration gave fuel retail licenses to their supporters and sympathisers who are now hoarding fuel to create long queues across the country to make the APC-led government look incompetent.

