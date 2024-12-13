A research assistant at Covenant University has expressed sadness about Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2024

Shiloh is an annual gathering of all Winners Chapel church members worldwide, and this year's edition runs from December 10 to 15

After his retirement from the Bishop Oyedepo-led church, the lady had hoped to see Bishop Abioye at the program but was disappointed

A Nigerian lady who graced the ongoing Shiloh 2024 program has expressed disappointment after she could not find Bishop Abioye.

In a Facebook post, the lady, Mma JT, admitted she truly missed Bishop Abioye at the annual Winners Chapel church program.

She said she missed Bishop Abioye at Shiloh 2024. Photo Credit: Mma JT. Bishop David O. Abioye

According to Mma JT, she wished Bishop Abioye had been there on Thursday when she had attended, adding that she had looked for him in the morning.

The Covenant University research assistant bemoaned the retired cleric's absence, saying Shiloh 2024 felt strange because he was not present.

She hoped to adjust to his retirement with time. Her Facebook post read:

"I truly missed Bishop Abioye in Shiloh, I wished for him to be there yester night, somehow I was looking for him this morning. It is what it is. I miss him ooo. The thing no gree me understand, I know I will adjust with time because this year’s Shiloh looks strange to me. Please don’t misunderstand my post, I just miss him."

Reactions over Bishop Abioye's Shiloh absence

Miebaka Bennett said:

"Same thing I said yesterday when I attended.

"Something was just not right."

Juliet Kelvin said:

"Same here I missed him, I was hoping to see him this morning during the covenant hour."

Mcriss Ifeanyi said:

"You know one thing constant in our commission is change. Bishop Abioye or not yet we’ve recorded crowd like never before

"Nobody is bigger than the mandate.

"Nothing feels strange to me, I am enjoying every part of Shiloh."

Chinyere Uzoma Michael said:

"After all the suffering in the ministry ....just like that."

Treasure Ozioma Emenike said:

"Exactly, it would have been him that will usher papa in at the encounter night yesterday, I missed his voice, preaching, exaltations and everything about bishop Abioye. He would have also rounded up after Papa's preaching.

"Bishop Aremu too."

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations

