Music star Davido's arrival in India has gone viral, with videos from his reception warming hearts online

Reports have emerged that the DMW singer is in India to perform at a wedding and has been reportedly paid handsomely for it

Cubana Chiefpriest, as well as Davido's close associate Tunde Ednut, have confirmed reports of the whopping sum paid to Davido

Nigerian international act David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, is set to be the second Afrobeats star to perform at a wedding in India after Calm Down crooner Divine Ikubor, aka Rema.

While Rema was reportedly paid ₦4.5 billion, Davido is said to have received $10m (₦17 billion) to perform at Indian media personality Alkesh Thavrani and his beloved lover, Sheetal Mazda's wedding in the Asian country.

Recall that a video showing the grand reception Davido received following his arrival in India recently trended online.

Davido's bestie Cubana Chiefpriest speaks

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, who is the singer's bestie, expressed his excitement as he jokingly shared how they would spend the money.

Chiefpriest, who shared pictures of him and the singer, wrote on his Instagram page:

"Me Showing Baddest All The People Wey No Go Follow Us Chop Inside Our 10 Meter This Xmas."

Davido's close associate, Tunde Ednut, also shared the good news on his page.

Davido's Assurance hit new milestone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Davido's Assurance's music video reached a milestone on the popular video-sharing platform YouTube.

Assurance, one of the hit songs off his A Good Time album, hit 100 million views on YouTube.

According to reports, the recent record makes this Davido's sixth music video to hit the mark on YouTube.

