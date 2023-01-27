The Nigeria Labour Congress has reiterated its support for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The labour unions had earlier endorsed the aspirations of the former Anambra state governor ahead of the 2023 elections

The president of the congress, however, noted that despite the endorsement, Nigerian workers retain the right to choose whoever they want to vote

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday, January 26 said that its decision to support Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, was non-negotiable.

Giving reasons for its stance, the NLC said that Nigerian workers will only vote for candidates that are workers friendly in the forthcoming elections.

This is as the NLC has demanded an urgent action from the nation’s apex bank the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to review the Naira Redesign policy including the extension of its timelines.

Peter Obi continues to enjoy support from the Nigeria Labour Congress ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an interactive session with reporters in in Abuja, the out-going president of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said that people are tired of all bad governance and the pain it has inflicted on the masses over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He urged workers in the country to ensure that they use their votes to install credible leadership in the coming general election.

Comrade Wabba urged workers to ensure that they deny political parties and candidates with anti people policies access to power.

According to him, workers are in large numbers in the country, stressing that their impact will go a long way in installing a popular government in the coming election.

Vanguard quoted him as saying:

“Our workers are already in the field mobilizing and campaigning to make sure that only labour-friendly persons are elected into offices at the next general election. We are tired of those false promises by politicians.”

He, however, said that the support for the Labour Party is not wholesome as the workers reserved the right to deny their support for any candidate of their choice.

Elections: Peter Obi to feature in UniAbuja’s presidential townhall

Meanwhile, the Abuja Leadership Centre of the University of Abuja will on Friday, January 27, feature Obi in a leadership townhall meeting.

Punch quoted the centre’s director, Professor Philip Afaha, as saying:

“Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party will mount our podium to contribute to the ongoing conversations on the 2023 elections at the prestigious Social Sciences Auditorium of our great University.”

Peter Obi pays surprise visit to Southern Borno, makes history

Recall that Obi made a historical visit to the Southern Borno region as part of his presidential campaign tour recently.

Labour Party officials say Obi is the first presidential candidate to visit the insurgency-ravaged region.

The former governor of Anambra state received a rousing welcome from the people of the area who came out to catch a glimpse of him.

Elections: 'Peter Obi better than other candidates,' Obasanjo insists

On his part, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Obi is better than other candidates in Nigeria's forthcoming presidential election.

Obasanjo made the comment on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while featuring in an interactive session.

The former president had, in a New Year message, titled 'My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians', expressed his support for Obi.

Source: Legit.ng