A graduate from Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Oluwabusayo Fajemila, bagged a first class in Law

She emerged as the best graduating female law student and bagged other awards at convocation

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Oluwabusayomi Fajemila, celebrated her graduation from Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

She graduated from the private university with a first-class in Law.

Lady celebrates her achievement as she bag awards

In a post by @Oluwabusayo1608 on X, the graduate revealed that she had a 5.0 GPA in her final year.

She emerged as the best graduating female law student with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4. 79.

Oluwabusayo said:

“LL.B, Joseph Ayo Babalola University (First Class Honours) 4.79 CGPA. Achieved a Perfect 5.0 GPA in Both Semesters of Final Year. Best Graduating Female Law Student. Second Best CGPA, Law College. Top-Tier Internships. Held Leadership Positions. God did it!”

See the post below:

Reactions as Joseph Ayo University graduate bags first class in Law

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@AAdejiire said:

"I am so proud of you, Busayo! Congratulations my girl!!!"

@flyboydayo said:

"Congratulations, you’re very inspiring."

@lil_Grin_said:

"Never in doubt! Big congratulations to you, Busayo. Well deserved!"

@amnotyourdaniel said:

"Congratulations. I pray you do achieve more than your expectations in your career."

