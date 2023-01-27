The CBN continues to get support from various professional groups due to its new cashless and naira redesign policy

One of such groups that have openly backed the apex bank is the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum

The forum is a body of young professionals across Nigeria made up of frontline entrepreneurs and business leaders in different sectors of the economy

FGCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), have thrown its weight behind the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele over the recent policies of the apex bank.

The NYPF lamented over what it described as unnecessary harassment and attempt to force the Emefiele to extend the currency swap deadline or reverse the redesign policy.

It said the policy of the CBN, in spite of a few setbacks, is timely and should be allowed to succeed.

Addressing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja, the chairman of the NYPF, Moses Siloko Siasia, described the barrage of attacks on Emefiele as an undue distraction that will serve only personal interests against the national interests.

Siasia warned that any attempt to further harass, or cause further obstruction to the CBN policy will be greeted with serious repercussions from Nigerians.

On the insinuation that the policy is targeted at curbing vote buying and election manipulation, the NYPF said it was important to stop electoral corruption because the 2023 election will be a defining moment in Nigeria’s political history.

The group noted that the CBN, under Godwin Emefiele, has initiated several policies that have been beneficial to young businesses and young professionals who were left on their own without support in the past.

The NYPF cautioned politicians to stop toiling with the destiny of the country for their selfish political gains, insisting that the CBN should ensure that the date given for the currency swap remains sacrosanct.

Siasia said:

“We want to assure the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele that he is not alone, young professionals will not let him down, we are very determined to speak up and we will continue to stand by him and to ensure that his legacy will be protected.”

