Peter Obi of the Labour Party has called on Nigerians especially the new voters to go and collect their Permanent Voters' Card

The former governor of Anambra state also urged the citizens to ensure their exercise their civic right by going out en-masse to cast their vote

According to Obi, it is important that all voters stay back after the exdercise to protect their votes by ensuring it is counted and duly recorded

With the 2023 general election drawing near, politicians have continued to make their way into strategic points to sell their ideas to Nigerians and inform them of their plans for the people should they win the polls.

One of a such politician is Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

Peter visited Banex Plaza, where he urged Nigerians to go and collect their PVCs and ensure they stay and wait for their votes to be counted on election day. Photo: @Spotlight_Abby

Obi having visited quite a number of key areas in Nigeria on Friday, January 27, stormed the popular Banex plaza in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

While at the plaza, the former governor of Anambra met with occupants of their place - usually business people.

On arriving at Banex Plaza, Obi was crowded by business owners and passersby around the area as he could not alight from his vehicle due to the massive number of people out there.

Speaking to the teeming crowd in Banex Plaza, Obi said:

"Let me most sincerely thank all of you.

"This election is not about tribes, this election is not about religion. Make sure on that day, you come out and vote.

"I never expected this type of crowd. I was just passing by.

"Please ensure you go and collect your PVCs, and on that day you come out and vote and ensure that your vote is counted."

Source: Legit.ng