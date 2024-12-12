A Nigerian man, Oluwanishola Akeju, shared an inspiring story from his days as a corps member

He narrated that he had a pregnant wife before his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posting

Many hailed him for speaking the truth when he shared how he was redeployed and reunited with his family

A man on Facebook, Oluwanishola Akeju, shared his story about when he served as a corps member.

He noted that he had a pregnant wife who stayed at Ibadan but was posted to Abia state.

Man shares throwback photo with his daughter when he was serving as copper. Photo: Oluwanishola Akeju

Source: Facebook

In the viral Facebook post, the man added that his wife was 36 weeks pregnant at the time of his posting.

He said:

“I was aware that married men don't get approval easily for their redeployment request, hence, I felt so sad.”

NYSC member files for redeployment over pregnant wife

Oluwanishola said his mind was unsettled because his wife was also asthmatic, and he had to file for redeployment.

He met friends who advised him to get a fake medical report and drugs so he could lie that he was sick.

However, when he met with the official, he told her the truth about his pregnant wife, and the woman collected his file and asked him to go.

Oluwanishola said he thought the redeployment would not go through because he didn’t use the medical report.

Man welcomes child while in camp

The man said his wife welcomed their baby a day before he was to leave the camp.

He said he had received notice that his redeployment was up for checking, and he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw that he had been redeployed to Ibadan North.

Oluwanishola stated that the truth worked for him, as he shared a throwback photo of himself and his baby.

Reactions trail man’s NYSC redeployment story

Adepoju Ruth Grace said:

"I admired your courage."

Iniobong Okon said:

"Truth matters."

China Beka said:

"May God bless ur home."

Source: Legit.ng