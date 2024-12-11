A man who said he jokingly insulted his dad in 2021 found a note where his father documented the incident

The man shared a video on TikTok where he displayed his father’s handwritten note, which had the date of the incident

Many who came across the video shared similar experiences they’ve faced with their family members

A young man shared a note his father wrote about an incident between them in 2021.

The man said he jokingly insulted his dad, and the older man wrote down details of the incident.

Man shares note his father wrote about an incident in 2021. Photo: @olachase11

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @olachase11, the man showed the note he found.

In the note, the man wrote the day and date the insult took place and other details of the incident.

The video was captioned:

“POV: I jokingly insulted my dad since 2021, just found out he wrote it down in details. He took it so personal.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man displays note from his father

Many who came across the video shared similar experiences with their family members.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ade_ said:

"Nothing go happen. My dad don disown me three times this year alone."

@Usman Aisha ||SBM brand said:

"Beg him o ….Omooooo,for him to write it down,he was really pained."

@Khitan said:

"I don't know my dad has twinnie/brother...that's how my dad use to do, if he doesn't write down in book, he will write down in memory with date."

Ruth Aloysius said:

"We found my dad’s diary when he died, the man dey write everything wey everybody do am."

Read more related stories on fatherhood

Father wears Spiderman costume for son’s 8th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father who dressed up as Spiderman surprised his son, who marked his birthday in school.

In the video, the man prayed for his son in his classroom and took lovely pictures with the birthday boy.

Many who came across the video wished the boy well and hailed the father for being there for his kids.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng