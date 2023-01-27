More twists have begun to unfold in the build-up to next month's presidential polls slated for Saturday, February 25

Speculations making the rounds confirmed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi will withdraw from the race

Reacting to this development, the Labour Party says the rumours are untrue and obi is on course for victory at next month's polls

The withdrawal of Peter Obi from the presidential race has been declared false by the Obi-Datti Campaign Media office ahead of next month's presidential polls.

According to the Obi-Datti Campaign Media office, the rumours that the Labour Party flagbearer is willing to collapse his structure for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are not true.

Peter Obi has been described by many political analysts as the candidate that can pull a major upset in next month's presidential polls. Photo: Labour Party

The Labour Party described the speculation as absurd and untrue stating that Obi remains on course to win the presidential race and salvage the country from its current ruins.

As contained in the statement released, the party said:

“Nothing can be more absurd than the fact that 18 persons are in a marathon to pick a trophy and somebody is suggesting that the front runner in the race who is already sighting the trophy wants to step down for somebody behind.

“The fact that other parties contesting for the President have been cloning the LP candidate in their corruptly induced gift items like bags of rice, posters and billboards speak volumes of who is the man to beat in this race."

The party stated that Obi's presidential bid has been a source of attraction to the global community and other powerful stakeholders in the country.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune the statement said:

“The truth is that Peter Obi’s performance is now the standard by which other contestants and their parties are being measured."

Peter Obi will be heading into the presidential polls as one of the firm favourites to win the elections as he has been often tagged as the underdog in next month's presidential polls.

Obi will have to topple strong opponents like Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

