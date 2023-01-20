Peter Obi's presidential ambition got a boost earlier in the year when ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo declared support for him

Speaking at a recent event in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Obasanjo shared more insights on his preference for Obi

Interestingly, one of Obi's co-contender is Atiku Abubakar, who served as vice president under Obasanjo

Abeokuta - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, is better than his co-contestants in Nigeria's forthcoming presidential election.

Obasanjo made the comment on Thursday, January 19 in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while featuring in an interactive session.

Obi's presidential ambition seems to be getting a lot of attention in recent times. Photo credit: @PeterObi

The former president had in a New Year message, entitled “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” expressed his support for Obi.

Punch quoted him as saying:

“The word I used is that one particular candidate has an edge. Taking everything together, I take the character, track record, vision, and what you see in this man as a child of God.

“I said they all claimed to be my mentees, and of course, I won’t deny that, but if you are my mentee, they must also admit that I know them a little bit, and if I then know them a little bit.

“I wrote a letter that was almost six and a half pages long and then only had one sentence – ‘why should you, as a Nigerian, vote for someone whose character, reputation, and life you would not want for your children?’”

“You are either wicked, unpatriotic, or a truly awful citizen of this country, and if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you?

“For the last three days, I have had about 35 youths who I have been talking to, and they have all told me that education, security, and corruption are what they are concerned about; the question is, who then can do it?”

